SARASOTA – A beloved sea turtle gets a forever home.

Captain the sea turtle was initially found stranded on a Florida beach after a boat injury, then was sent to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, where she was rehabbed and released back into the wild.

But only a month later, she was found stranded again and in March 2014 made her way to Mote Marine.

The boat injury caused buoyancy issues, and weights were added but Mote found she could not be released again.

She became an education ambassador, but a few months ago, Mote learned captain would be the first, and possibly only, resident of the Carpenter House, a historic home repurposed as a marine education center in Broward.

The house’s full-size swimming pool was remodeled into a space for Captain.

The facility is set to open March 3.