MANATEE – Bradenton is considering more lenient rules for late-night music.

A draft version of Bradenton’s next noise ordinance will be presented to the City Council during an informal work session on January 18th.

According to the herald tribune, it’s expected to be a starting point for more thorough discussions until a final version is ready to be reviewed in two public hearings.

The city’s current ordinance prohibits noise exceeding 65 or 70 decibels, depending on the type of meter used to measure it, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. but the paper says businesses like Motorworks Brewery that offer late night, live music feel they are losing customers to drinking establishments in St. Petersburg or elsewhere that offer late night entertainment.