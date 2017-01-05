SARASOTA – Sarasota County and the Siesta Key Association have been granted an extension for appeals to the Big Pass dredging project.

The proposed project calls for dredging up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand from the pass to rebuild more than 1.5 miles of Lido Key beach.

But Siesta residents and groups fear that changes to the channel could harm their key’s iconic beaches.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued its “notice of intent to issue” the joint coastal permit necessary to pursue the project on Dec. 22nd.

According to the herald tribune, the extension of the appeal process until Jan. 16 will give the Sarasota County Commission an opportunity to consider an appeal at its regularly scheduled meetings next week.