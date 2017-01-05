An 80 year-old convicted felon from Missouri is busted in Sarasota after detectives found a firearm and ammunition in his car.

And we want to warn you some of the photos are graphic.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leslie Achter after deputies responded to the report of a vehicle crash in the 6-thousand block of Clark road Tuesday night.

A witness said the suspect was standing outside his home next to a vehicle covered in blood.

When deputies arrived, Achter claimed he was a passenger in the car and that the driver fled the scene after hitting a deer.

But forensics personnel confirmed the blood was not from an animal.

While Achter was being transported to the hospital for a wound on his forearm, a firearm cylinder pin fell out of his pocket.

Achter then directed detectives to a disassembled revolver with a missing serial number as well as ammunition, inside his car.

He is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm.

He’s being held at the Sarasota County jail.