SARASOTA, MANATEE – USF Sarasota-Manatee has received A 10-year extension of its accreditation.

That is essential for procuring student loans and Pell grants.

It’s also necessary for continuing certain education programs and international accreditation for business programs.

In qualifying for the approval last month, the university was evaluated by 10 expert analysts who considered how well it achieved nearly 100 of its self-set educational goals.

USF Sarasota-Manatee was first accredited in 2011.