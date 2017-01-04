SARASOTA COUNTY-

A new restaurant with a west coast style is coming to the Suncoast.

California Pizza Kitchen will be opening a new restaurant near the mall at University Town Center on North Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.

This is the first location on the Suncoast and the 16th in Florida.

California Pizza Kitchen offers artisan pizzas, entrees, and cocktails.

A UTC spokeswoman tells SNN the company says 185 new jobs will be filled at the Sarasota location.

They are now hiring for all positions including servers, bartenders, line cooks, and others.

The restaurant is set to open in late January.