LAKEWOOD RANCH – It’s an urgent care facility, but it’s not just for strep throat and bronchitis. After a career in the ER, a Suncoast doctor saw a greater need.

Long wait times, loads of germs, and a lot of money. I think we can agree, the ER is a painful experience. Even for a Suncoast doctor. “I just got to a point in my career where I felt like I wanted to take care of my patients in a more intimate, controlled environment,” says M.D. Albert Avila.

After teaching at Tufts University and spending 18 years in the Sarasota Memorial Hospital ER, Doctor Avila decided to open The Center for Urgent Care in Lakewood Ranch.

“What I did by creating the Center for Urgent Care was essentially create a little mini ER,” says Avila. After watching patients wait hours to be seen, he saw the need for a more personal ER with less wait times.

“Half of my facility is more of a routine urgent care patient treatment room,” says Avila. The other half is a room you would see in the ER. “Stretchers, oxygen, suction, cardiac monitors, overhead suturing,” he says.

Avila hopes to make the experience more enjoyable. “It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, it doesn’t have the same feel once you’re in here as a more traditional, large emergency department,” he says.

Avila says the facility has come a long way since opening in May, but the most rewarding part is treating patients from start to finish.

“We’d see a lot of patients every day and never really get to hear how they did,” says Avila. “It’s been really rewarding to have that interpersonal relationship with my patients and really feel like I was a big part of their health, and their well–being, and their life.”

The Center for Urgent Care also offers cat scans, x–rays, and ultra sounds at the facility.