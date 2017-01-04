SARASOTA COUNTY- Michael Orr has painted pictures since he was a kid.
But it wasn’t until a freak accident in 1994 he became a wood sculptor.
“I was electrocuted and died,” Orr said.
Orr says he went to heaven, experienced paradise but when he came back to life…
“I just knew I could carve and I started sculpting wood,” He said.
Now 23 years later, Orr is carving more than 100 sculptures a year.
He says it’s a process.
“Start out with a big piece of wood like this and it’s just a straight piece,” Orr said.
Then he draws the object he wants on the wood with a pencil.
“I trace that with a chainsaw,” Orr said.
The chainsaw turned Craig Stewart’s dead tree stump into a dolphin.
Stewart wants his wooden statue to represent life on the Suncoast.
“A lot of people walking and stopping by the tree. They are getting out and taking pictures.”
Orr’s four year old son Gabrielle has the artistic gift and helps dad with the wood work.
The reaction on his kid’s faces when he finishes a sculpture is enough to keep Orr in the wood-carving business for a long time.
“I’ll never be as good as God and never claim to be, but I can get almost there,” Orr said with a laugh.
For more information on Orr’s art email mikeorrcft@hotmail.com

