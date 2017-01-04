NORTH PORT, VENICE – A rabies alert is now in effect for 60 days for Venice and North Port.

According to WFLA, the Florida department of health in Sarasota has received laboratory confirmation of rabies in a bobcat.

Health officials say two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice between Venice Avenue and us 41, approximately two miles west of river road.

Residents are encouraged not to keep pet food outside, secure all garbage containers and keep pets under supervision.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact the Sarasota county sheriff’s office animal services section at 941-861-9500.

If you see or are approached by what appears to be an aggressive or ill animal, maintain a safe distance and contact law enforcement immediately by dialing 911 or the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 941-316-1201.