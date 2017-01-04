SARASOTA – Sarasota hires planner for Bobby Jones golf course.

Golf course architect Richard Mandell has been hired.

The Bobby Jones Golf Course complex has struggled through declining popularity and aging infrastructure, according to the herald tribune, Mandell will spend the next 12 weeks trying to create short, mid- and long-term projects and goals for the course and will incorporate recommendations from the citizens’ ad hoc committee that suggested the master plan be created in the first place.

The City Commission unanimously approved his hiring Tuesday afternoon for $115,000.

His first walk thru is today