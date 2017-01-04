More people on the Suncoast may soon be able to get their energy from the sun thanks to a new solar co-op.

Whether it’s to help the environment or save money, Angela Demonbreun, FL SUN State Program Director, says more people in the sunshine state are turning to solar energy.

“Many people love this program,” Demonbreun says. “And they just want clean energy, they want to take their energy usage in their own hands, it’s empowering.”

The Solar Co-op brings people in the community together to get pricing from a single installer. 70 people have already signed up for the Sarasota County Co-op, and there is no limit on how many can join. They then use all of the members to get competitive pricing from a single installer, which can save members 20 to 30 percent.

Eve Plews already was looking at pricing when she heard about the co-op.

“It’s going to save me 20-30% in dollars,” Plews said. “That’s going to enable me to make a more complete system then I would be able to do otherwise.”

Angela Demonbreun says FL SUN gets pricing from a variety of local installers, and co-op members choose who they want to work with.

“Within that bid,” Demonbreun says. Individual homeowners will be able to choose different panel systems, different offerings, as an individual homeowner.”

Scott Egglefield, Owner of Mirasol Solar in Sarasota says raising awareness of solar energy will help all local solar companies.

“The co-ops a good idea,” Mirasol said. “You may want to go outside the co-op and get a competitive bid; obviously competition lowers prices and makes everybody a little better.”

Members of other co-ops throughout the state have almost completely eliminated their electric bill.

But Angel Demonbreun says people can start small.

“We encourage people start half,” Demonbreun says. “You know take care of half your energy needs. See what else you can do in your home to be better energy efficient.”

Demonbreun says the co-op also helps educate people on solar technology, and what they need to know before installing panels.

“What is a panel, what is an inverter,” Demonbreun says. “What does this do, how can it convert energy? So a big piece of that is community education, when we’re hosting our solar information sessions we talk about those basics.”

FL SUN is holding two information sessions in January:

Wednesday, January 18, 1 p.m.

Venice Community Center

326 South Nokomis Avenue

Venice

Thursday, January 19, 5 p.m.

Selby Library

1331 1st Street

Sarasota

To find out more about the information sessions and how to join the Sarasota County solar co-op visit: http://www.flsun.org/sarasota/.