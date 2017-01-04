SARASOTA COUNTY-

Retail giant Macy’s is about to cut back on stores, including one on the Suncoast.

Out of a total of 730 Macy’s stores, the company says 68 will be shut down by mid-2017.

As leases expire, an additional 30 stores plan to be cut after 2017.

$575 million dollars will be lost in sales as a result of this.

5 stores in Florida including the location at Westfield Sarasota Square Mall will be closing. There’s also a Macy’s in Sarasota at the Westfield Southgate location.

Macy’s at University Square in Tampa will also close.

Full time and part time associates affected by this will be offered severance benefits.

An estimated 3900 employees will be displaced because of the stores closing.