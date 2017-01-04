TAMPA – You don’t have to have a ticket to Monday’s 2017 College Football National Championship to enjoy some game-related events in the Tampa Bay area.

Some big musical stars are coming to downtown Tampa for free concerts at Curtis Hixon Park and there will be a fanfest held at the Tampa Convention Center.

Usher, Gavin Degraw, and Flo Rida are just a few of the stars who will perform at the concerts.

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the free concerts each night, so you’ll need to plan your commute and parking ahead of time.

You’ll also need to plan for road closures.