Mr. Sparky

VENICE- Two bobcats attacks happened in South Sarasota County, the first on December 29 and the second the following day just a few miles away.

The first attack happened at the Island Walk Subdivision in Venice.

A family visiting relatives came back home after walking their small size dog when a bobcat pounced on the dog.

The family members were able to open the sliding glass door quickly so the cat could exit.

After Florida Fish and Wildlife arrived to apprehend the animal, it scratched the officer.

The FWC officer was able to trap the cat using a catch-pole.

That bobcat tested positive for rabies and was euthanized.

The second attack happened on Gladesview Road at nighttime while two friends were walking.

The rogue cat make eye contact with the pair and one of the friend told his friend to run away, that’s when the animal pounced on the victim.

After a quick scuffle, the bobcat ran back into the bushes and the victim only sustained injuries to his hand. The cat is still on the lose.

According to the Florida Department of Health Officials, a woman in Tallahassee was attacked in a Downtown park.

To find out more about rabies go to www.floridahealth.gov

SHARE
Previous articleNew Solar Co-op In Sarasota Makes Solar Energy More Affordable
Next articlePolitical Corner: Buchanan, Rooney, 115th Congress
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.