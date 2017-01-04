VENICE- Two bobcats attacks happened in South Sarasota County, the first on December 29 and the second the following day just a few miles away.

The first attack happened at the Island Walk Subdivision in Venice.

A family visiting relatives came back home after walking their small size dog when a bobcat pounced on the dog.

The family members were able to open the sliding glass door quickly so the cat could exit.

After Florida Fish and Wildlife arrived to apprehend the animal, it scratched the officer.

The FWC officer was able to trap the cat using a catch-pole.

That bobcat tested positive for rabies and was euthanized.

The second attack happened on Gladesview Road at nighttime while two friends were walking.

The rogue cat make eye contact with the pair and one of the friend told his friend to run away, that’s when the animal pounced on the victim.

After a quick scuffle, the bobcat ran back into the bushes and the victim only sustained injuries to his hand. The cat is still on the lose.

According to the Florida Department of Health Officials, a woman in Tallahassee was attacked in a Downtown park.

To find out more about rabies go to www.floridahealth.gov