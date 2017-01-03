TAMPA – Three people are injured after a dog attacks its family trying to dress it in a sweater.

Tampa police say the pit bull mix named scar-face bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress him in a sweater on Friday. Her husband was also attacked while trying to pull the dog off of her.

Police say the couple’s 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.

The three people got out of the house and left the dog in the backyard.

Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but the dog managed to get back into the house where two children were present.

Police used a bean bag gun and stun gun on the dog before catching it.