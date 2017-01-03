New tonight, Sarasota City Commissioner Susan Chapman is facing backlash this week after expressing her concerns about ambulances using Orange Avenue.

The Herald Tribune reports, in an email last Friday Chapman mentioned two ambulances driving to and from Sarasota Memorial for using Orange Avenue and therefore avoiding Lift Station 87, which has closed part of Osprey.

Chapman wrote that orange avenue south of mound is residential and restricts trucks and mentioned they needed to be ticketed.

The email circulated over social media, prompting several people to reply with some calling her names.

The Herald Tribune reports that Chapman says the naysayers are just trying to work against her re-election campaign this spring.

She also called the ticketing part of her email sarcasm.