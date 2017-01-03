MANATEE COUNTY-

There is a new sheriff in town here on the Suncoast.

Hundreds were in attendance at the Bradenton Convention Center in Palmetto to witness the exchange of authority.

Rick wells was sworn in as the new Manatee County Sheriff taking over for Brad Steube who served prior for two and half terms.

Rick Wells is the son of former sheriff Charlie Wells who served 22 years for Manatee County.

Wells was emotional up at the podium as his family stood by him.

Rick Wells says he will apply his own approach as the new sheriff.