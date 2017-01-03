CHARLOTTE – After a decade-long delay from the great depression, new model homes are coming to Charlotte County.

According to the herald tribune, the 18-thousand acre Babcock ranch in Punta Gorda will be the center of new housing.

The developer, Syd Kitson, of Kitson and Partners, says eighteen model homes are under construction in lake timber and in founders square.

The first of multiple village centers are planned for Babcock ranch.

The first residents could move in sometime in March or April.

More than 300-thousand solar panels will power the town.