Amendment two, allowing more Florida patients to use medical marijuana took effect January 3rd, and people on the Suncoast are already looking to see if they can benefit.

By two o’clock PM on the first day amendment two took effect the Compassionate Cannabis Clinic of Venice scheduled 21 new patients, and were getting calls and visits from people looking to learn more about medical marijuana, like James Williamson from Venice.

“I’ve got a condition where they say there’s no cure,” Williamson said. “But it’s a lot of pain that I’m going through for the time being, so I always like to have a second opinion on different things.”

Williamson says he thinks some of his symptoms could be managed with cannabis.

“That’s the dizziness, vertigo, and balance,” Williamson said.

Dr. Barry Gordon, Medical Director of the Compassionate Cannabis Clinic in Venice says with amendment two more people are eligible for the program.

“The new program opens it up to cancer, HIV, Parkinson’s disease, Chrohn’s disease, PTSD, and very importantly other similar types of debilitating conditions.”

Gordon says medical marijuana can help a variety of symptoms.

“The CBD’s which are the cannabidiols,” Gordon said. “Which don’t really have the psychoactive component, have shown to be fantastic neuro-stabilizers, fantastic for anti-inflammation and just a whole lot of other things.”

Gordon says he decided to open the clinic after the vote in November.

“When 71% of a population feels so strongly about something,” Gordon said. “In addition to how I felt on top of my 32 year emergency medicine career. It was really time to get involved.”

From the patients initial consultation there is a 90 day waiting period before they can receive a prescription.

“We really want to demonstrate that we are doing things appropriately for the patients,” Gordon said. “So that we can follow the rules step by step, so that when the state is ready to implement their program, our patients will be ready.”

The Compassionate Care Clinic of Venice can only prescribe medical cannabis, currently the closest dispensary is in Tampa.