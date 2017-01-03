SUNCOAST – Hotels in Sarasota and Bradenton are gearing up for championship guests.

The herald tribune reports that hotels in Sarasota and Manatee Counties are seeing spill-over from the tens of thousands of fans who will be in the Tampa area to watch the 20-17 college football playoff national championship.

The event is at Raymond James stadium on January 9th.

And it’s expected to have an economic impact in the hundreds of millions of dollars, generating 60-thousand hotel visitors.

Some hotels in the area have found it doesn’t matter who is in the championship, people will still by tickets.