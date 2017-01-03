A father and son are behind bars after first responders blow the whistle on their marijuana grow house.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29 year old Brandon Pollitt and his father 55 year old Robert Pollitt on felony drug charges Friday.

Deputies and fire fighters responded to their home on Tangerine Avenue on Friday when the home’s fence caught on fire.

When deputies and fire department personnel entered the home to make sure no one was inside, they found 19 cannabis plants.

After a warrant search of the home detective’s found-wrapped bags of cannabis, seeds, butane hash oil, Adderall, Heroin and Fentanyl.

Both men are charged with felony cultivation of cannabis. Brandon also faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.