SARASOTA- Last week a dog named Scarface was euthanized by Tampa Animal Control after the mix breed dog bit his owners.

The attack on three family members happened after they tried to put when Christmas sweater on the dog.

According to long time dog trainer for Bark Busters, Susan McNichol, canines don’t like to be dressed up or hugged. In fact, she says it stresses the animal.

McNichol, is a dog lover and understand people’s desire to treat them like real children but she want owners to beware that dogs react different than humans.

The best way to check how your dog is feeling is by watching the positioning of its ears and tail.

Dogs mostly communicate through body language.

If something you’re doing is upsetting your pet, they will try and get away first, then growl and bark, if the situation persists they may even bite.

If you feel you need some professional dog training contact McNichol at 954-242-7108.