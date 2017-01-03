And today Congressman Vern Buchanan introduces seven bills to kick off the new session that his office says will boost the economy and make America safer.

Buchanan, co-chair of the 29-member Florida Congressional delegation, said his top priorities this congress include tax reform, reducing regulations and preserving Medicare and social security. As well as protecting America from terrorists and balancing the federal budget.

Buchanan is a senior member of the powerful U.S. House ways and means committee.

In 2016, the president signed into law Buchanan’s proposal to preserve certain Medicare advantage plans