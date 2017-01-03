SARASOTA – A couple opens a restaurant with a familiar face and a new name in Venice.

Benny and Alma Hoti didn’t plan on leaving their Mediterranean restaurant in the Sarasota commons shopping center on Geneva road, but in March, they got an offer too good to pass up.

They sold Alma’s Kouzine and in December, they opened a larger version of their restaurant, now named Joy’s Kouzine, in bird bay plaza.

They’re open for breakfast and lunch, with a menu that offers traditional breakfast, crepes, and a Greek menu including gyros.

The new restaurant is along u-s 41 bypass.

Offering 47 seats, which is significantly larger than the 32-seat eatery they operated at the Sarasota commons.