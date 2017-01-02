Sarasota’s Downtown Improvement District is starting the year by taking time to thank the first responders who protect us every day with First Responder Appreciation Month.

Mark Kauffman, a Downtown Improvement District Director says this effort is a good way to promote the Downtown Improvement District, while thanking essential members of the community.

“It’s important for any community to appreciate them,” Kauffman said. “And this is just a goodwill thing from the D.I.D. District.”

Local Commercial Real Estate Broker Eric Massey is helping lead the effort to thank the people that keep Downtown Sarasota safe.

“These are the people that protect us every day,” Massey said. “The people that we are acknowledging are the sworn police officers for the city of Sarasota, the EMS, and firefighters, the folks that directly impact this immediate area.”

In addition to displaying posters and flags they are encouraging people to give first responders a thumbs-up when you see them on the street.

First Responders will be receiving thank you letters from local students, as well as restaurant vouchers for restaurants in the D.I.D. district.

“That entitles them to go enjoy a $50 lunch at the participating restaurants within the D.I.D.,” Massey said. “And it’s really the Downtown Improvement District that wants to say thank you.”

Massey says it’s important for businesses to show their support of first responders.

“They’re being familiar with the business owners and the community is essential to our well-being and safety,” Massey said. “And we need to take a moment here and there to say thank you.”

First Responder Appreciation Month runs through the end of January.

If you would like the First Responder Appreciation Month posters, flags, or pins for your home, you can contact Eric Massey at 941-809-6351.