SARASOTA- According to Louie Arecco, Anytime Fitness franchise owner, about 22 percent more people sign up for memberships during the months of January and October.

A lot of people are trying to get back in shape after Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays while others are hoping to start living a healthier life.

Arecco, sees gym membership decline by the end of January.

In the 2016 Health Club Consumer Report, out of 12,805 new memberships about 23 percent dropped out before a year.

Roughly 75 percent of consumer over the age of 25 see membership as a five year commitment, whereas under 25 years old see it as a short-term transaction.

Arecco’s advice to potential gym members, before signing up for a long or month to month term agreement, make sure the locations is less than a fifteen minute drive.

Also, potential customers need to make sure they like the facility, equipment, staff and other customers before deciding.

Keeping expectation realistic will prevent being discouraged when results are not immediate.

“Fitness is a life commitment, it takes slow paces to get you there,” says Arecco.