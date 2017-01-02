SARASOTA- According to Louie Arecco, Anytime Fitness franchise owner, about 22 percent more people sign up for memberships during the months of January and October.

A lot of people are trying to get back in shape after Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays while others are hoping to start living a healthier life.

Arecco, sees gym membership decline by the end of January.

In the 2016 Health Club Consumer Report, out of 12,805 new memberships about 23 percent dropped out before a year.

Roughly 75 percent of consumer over the age of 25 see membership as a five year commitment, whereas under 25 years old see it as a short-term transaction.

Arecco’s advice to potential gym members, before signing up for a long or month to month term agreement, make sure the locations is less than a fifteen minute drive.

Also, potential customers need to make sure they like the facility, equipment, staff and other customers before deciding.

Keeping expectation realistic will prevent being discouraged when results are not immediate.

“Fitness is a life commitment, it takes slow paces to get you there,” says Arecco.

SHARE
Previous articleBicyclist Killed in Manatee County
Next articleSarasota’s Downtown Improvement District honoring First Responders in January
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.