Bicyclist Killed in Manatee County

A Bradenton man is dead after he was run over by a car last night in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 46 year old Ronnie Allen was riding a bicycle in the center northbound lane of U.S. 41 just south of Orlando Avenue at around 8 pm when he struck the right side of a vehicle in the left lane and fell off his bike into the center lane of traffic.

A car traveling behind him then ran over him. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the drivers nor any passengers were injured in the incident.

The crash is under investigation.