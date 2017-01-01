SARASOTA COUNTY – An SUV strikes a Venice man leaving him with serious injuries.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says it happened Sunday, January 1st, just after 12 A.M.

Troopers say 44-year-old driver William Mannino was traveling north on U.S. 41 towards Jacaranda Boulevard.

Thirty-nine-year- old pedestrian Jeromy Broadbent was walking across the northbound lanes of 41 at the time. Troopers say Mannino didn’t see the pedestrian. His vehicle colliding with Broadbent’s right leg, knocking him into the median.

The pedestrian was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. No charges have been filed.