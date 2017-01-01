SARASOTA – Not even an hour into the New Year and Sarasota police were confronted with what initially appeared to be a very serious wrong-way accident on the Bayfront.

SPD tells SNN the silver vehicle turned left off U.S. 41 into the eastbound lanes colliding head-on with the black SUV. At least two patients were ground transported to SMH with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

Traffic coming off the Ringling Bridge was backed up for more than an hour as two of the eastbound lanes were blocked with the accident and emergency vehicles.

Charges are pending at this time.