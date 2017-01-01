SARASOTA COUNTY – Our population here on the Suncoast just got bigger on this New Year’s Day.

Colton Slater Pryce was introduced to the world at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at 12:39 New Year’s Day.

Colton was the first birth in 2017 of eight babies whose mothers went into labor going into the new year. Colton was 20 inches and weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces.

In 2016, Sarasota Memorial delivered more than 3600 babies seven of them were born on New Year’s Day.

Colton is Alanna Geweye’s second child.

She says she’s excited to share the New Year’s story with her son once he gets a little bit older.