SARASOTA – A husband and wife bring a unique new therapy center to Sarasota after having trouble finding treatment for their own son, who has a traumatic brain injury. The treatment involves breathing nearly pure oxygen under pressure.

“The last psychiatrist told me by the age of 18, my son would be dead.”

Elly Cedoroth is managing director for the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center. Her son struggles with behavioral issues… all from a bump on the head at age six. It turns out half of her son’s brain does not function. After years of different therapies, nothing helped.

“After that, I decided you know… I need to treat my son.”

That’s where hyperbarics come in.

“After the first treatments, he told me I asked him if he felt any difference, and he said yeah, I can think. I was like, what was it like before? He said, I was in the clouds.”

Elly and her husband, Bob, opened a hyperbarics center in Sarasota to help treat not only their son, but others will similar illnesses. Hyperbarics Safety Director Bob Cederoth explains the process.

“Well, the first thing that happens, your body gets total gas washout, and your body is completely saturated with oxygen.”

Treating at six atmospheres… 165 feet under sea level.

“And because of the pressure, the oxygen is getting pushed down into all of the cells.”

All inside a multi-place chamber, the only one from Miami to Atlanta. They chose Sarasota because of the surrounding dive community.

After 40 sessions, the body sees the birth of new blood vessels and neurons. It’s not a cure, but the next step in healing.

Starting from helping their son to helping the community. “It’s a very strong and powerful healing.”