SARASOTA COUNTY – An outdoor fire broke out in a county–owned wooded area in Sarasota County Sunday.

The Sarasota County Fire Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office responded to the fire. Firefighters say flames reached a span of 40 feet before being extinguished.

The blaze started around 4:30 in the afternoon north of Wilkinson Road and Bliss Road. The Sarasota County Fire Department used a brush truck on the fire.

No one was injured and no buildings were harmed. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.