VENICE – Suncoast Weapons and Tactical is offering a new reality-based training program for not only beginner shooters but expert shooters as well to have hands on experience in what to do in shoot and non-shoot situations. It’s all to prepare you for what could be the worst day of your life.

Manager of Suncoast Weapons and Tactical Damasa Dreier says their reality-based shoot house prepares you for these types of situations.

“You know, it’s real life and that’s why it’s called reality-based training. You could be in a grocery school, in a movie, at a Perkin’s drinking coffee and have someone open fire on you. What do I do next? So we train for this. We practice drills and scenarios for that. So we can teach you how to clear thresholds, halls, known and unknowns, and which targets you should and should not engage. So if you know, someone was shooting at you, what would you do?”

Firearms instructor Chas Sizemore says what makes the shoot house so real is you’re not the only one shooting. Some targets shoot back. All bullets are non-lethal. They’re known as UTMs.

“Plastic projectile with a wax paint behind it so it’ll always leave a mark even if it skins a person.”

The firearm itself has its own safety features.

“And no live ammunition can be fired through this through what they call a round lockout. The slide actually will not close if a regular round is present in it. It will only close on the UTM round. So it just cannot be fired if any live ammunition is present.”

No matter the level of experience, the reality-based shoot house prepares you for that life or death situation.