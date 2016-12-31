SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County passed an animal sale ban going into effect January 27th and one company is fighting it.

Petland is suing Sarasota County over its ruling.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters representing Sarasota Animal Advocates were on the side of Fruitville Road protesting against Petland. The group claims the pet shop sells animals it gets from puppy mills.

Sarasota Animal Advocates say these puppy mills give Petland sick and mistreated pets to sell on the market to consumers.

Group spokesperson Farell Hansen praises the people who stand with her in this protest.