SARASOTA COUNTY – The 20th Annual Pineapple Drop kicks off in Downtown Sarasota as part of the area’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Hundreds are gathering on Main Street and Lemon Avenue to enjoy food, games and some exciting rides.

Live music starts at 8 P.M. and you can expect special deals at local restaurants in the downtown area.

Admission is free and beer stations will fill the streets for those of age.

President of Downtown Merchants Association Ron Soto says to come on down.