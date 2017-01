SARASOTA – A major vehicle accident took place in Sarasota Saturday, December 31st, involving a motorcycle.

It happened at the intersection of Honore Avenue and Central Sarasota Parkway around 11 a-A.M.

The Fire Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and blocked off parts of the road. Debris was all over the road from the crash.

Both drivers involved sustained injuries. Deputies are still investigating the accident.