SARASOTA – An accident involving a motorcycle occurred in Sarasota. It happened at the intersection of Webber Street and Lockwood Ridge Road around 1:15 P.M. Saturday, December 31st.

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Webber as a Ford Edge approached Lockwood Ridge Road. The driver of the ford, 68-year-old Steven Reed, made a left turn onto Lockwood Ridge into the direct path of the motorcycle, which was driven by 42-year-old Lavern Bontrager. The motorcycle struck the vehicle.

The motorcycle overturned and Bontrager’s 11-year-old passenger was ejected. Both motorcycle passengers were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Reed was not injured. Reed was charged with violation of right of way while making a left turn.