MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee deputies arrest four men in a narcotics bust after a month-long investigation at a Palmetto residence.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report, detectives arrested 23-year-old Rashaad McDonald, 38-year-old Joseph Oliver, 42-year-old Howard Butler and 35-year-old William Boswink.

Deputies executed a search warrant Friday, December 30th, just before 5 P.M. at 2310 1st Avenue in Palmetto.

During the search, detectives found various amounts of Fentanyl, marijuana, powder cocaine, oxycodone and rock cocaine. Detectives concluded Fentanyl was being packaged for distribution throughout the county.

They also found three loaded handguns, one of which was stolen.