MANATEE COUNTY – An early morning crash on I-275 takes the life of an unborn child and leaves five others with injuries.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says it happened at 3:30 A.M. Saturday, December 31st, near mile marker 8.5.

Troopers say 20-year-old Gerard Nelson was driving a car northbound on I-275 when its left front tire blew out. The car traveled off the roadway striking a concrete barrier.

A pregnant teenage passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Due to her critical injuries, the unborn child did not survive.

Troopers say the driver suffered minor injuries. The other passengers were also injured in the crash.

The car’s occupants were from Georgia and Oklahoma. Troopers are not filing any charges.