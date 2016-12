SARASOTA COUNTY – FHP Troopers identify the Englewood motorcyclist killed in a head-on crash from earlier this week.

It happened Thursday, December 29th, in the center turn lane State Road 776 and Foxwood Boulevard in Englewood.

A minivan driven by 86-year-old Harriet Hearn collided with a motorcycle driven by 49 year old Kevin Orf. Troopers say Orf was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash.

Hearn suffered minor injuries. At this time the crash remains under investigation.