SARASOTA – Traffic is clear after a two car crash left part of Tuttle Ave. closed today.

Just before 11:30 a.m. two cars crashed at the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and Hawthorne Street. It was a collision between an SUV and a pick-up truck.

The jaws of life were used to get the drivers out of the vehicles.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital for non–life threatening injuries. They are both in stable condition.

Sarasota Police Department was on the scene and cleared the debris out of the road. Tuttle reopened a little after 12:30.