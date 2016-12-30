SARASOTA – Traffic is clear after a two car crash left part of Tuttle Ave. closed today.

Just before 11:30 a.m. two cars crashed at the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and Hawthorne Street. It was a collision between an SUV and a pick-up truck.

The jaws of life were used to get the drivers out of the vehicles.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital for non–life threatening injuries. They are both in stable condition.

Sarasota Police Department was on the scene and cleared the debris out of the road. Tuttle reopened a little after 12:30.

SHARE
Previous articleFeud continues over health services in South Sarasota
Nicole Sommavilla
Nicole Sommavilla
http://snntv.com
Multimedia journalist Nicole Sommavilla is a recent graduate from Ithaca College. Nicole was born and raised in Westchester, New York before she made the move to Florida. Being new to area, she loves meeting people and exploring the Suncoast. In her free time Nicole enjoys working out, being with her friends and family, and exploring the natural lands that surround her. Nicole has always loved writing and storytelling, which is how she discovered her passion for news. If you have a story idea or a news tip, feel free to email her at nicole.sommavilla@snntv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter (@nesommavilla) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NicoleSommavillaNews) for updates!