SARASOTA – The second half of 2016 was even more eventful than the first.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix was another huge success, bringing in $37 million for the Sarasota economy.

A deadly police shooting in Dallas sparked a lot of protests on the Suncoast and a community conversation was held for people to voice their concerns.

It sure was a Zika dominated summer with cases being reported all over Florida and some even here on the Suncoast.

Tragedy struck Punta Gorda in August when librarian Mary Knowlton was fatally shot in a shooting exercise.

Hurricane Hermine hit Florida, the first hurricane having an effect on the west side of the state since Charley in 2004.

Here’s a little tip for next year, bring your quarters when you come downtown because parking meters are back!

The annual red tide bloom was felt in September keeping beachgoers away.

October was as weird as you could imagine. First creepy clowns terrorizing many and then, snakes all over Palmer Blvd turned in to one of SNN’s most watched news story of 2016.

Then the unthinkable happened in early November…..the Cubs actually won the World Series.

Oh, and Donald Trump was elected 45th President of our great country.

Venice and Charlotte High were so close to gridiron glory but fell just short in the state semis, but still, a lot to be proud of.

We kicked off the holiday season with SNN’s coverage of the parades as well as the U.S. Open for lawn bowling, an 81 year old sheriff strongman and a rockin’ rabbi.

A runner went missing in the Carlton Reserve for a mere 12 hours, an SNN exclusive story that reached all over the U.S.

Sarasota County is finally letting you bring your pup to the park and if you need a little pick me up, Piper the therapy donkey is a call away.

A man called “The Seeker” is trying to connect the world with his four question challenge, and whatever your News Year’s resolution may be, learning more about one another may make 2017 all that much better.