MANATEE COUNTY – After a deadly crash and a 4 and a half hour closure, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is back open tonight.

State Trooper Ken Watson tells us the collision happened early this morning. “At approximately 3:43 this morning a car was traveling in the southbound lane heading towards Manatee County,” he says.

Jon Allen Mitchell was driving his GMC pick–up towards Manatee County. At the same time, Shontel Nicole Chase was driving her Ford Focus against traffic, slamming right into Mitchell.

“They collided, after the collision we had the death of the driver who was traveling in the wrong direction,” says Watson. Mitchell was brought to Bayfront Medical Center with serious injuries. Those injuries are believed to be non–life threatening at this time.

This is one of many recent wrong way accidents, but why does it keep happening? Watson says when it comes to wrong–way traffic accidents the common factors are either an older driver or someone impaired. As for this one, it’s still under investigation.

“We need to know whether they were impaired, whether they had some type of medical episode, or they just became confused,” says Watson.

Watson says you have to try hard to go the wrong way, but when you’re impaired it happens. “We’re doing everything we can to make it more difficult for someone to go the wrong way,” he says.

If this ever happens to you, Watson has some tips to keep in mind. “If you ever find yourself in this position and you see those headlights coming at you, try to move out of the way as quickly as possible, try to get into the median or the side of the road,” he says.

Watson says they’re still investigating to see what may have sent Chase in the wrong direction and whether both drivers had their headlights on.