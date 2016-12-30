With New Year’s Eve approaching, people are thinking about their New Year’s Resolution. Some will be looking to further their education or get a better job in the New Year, and Goodwill Manasota that may be able to help.

Margie Genter, Vice President of Mission Services at Goodwill Manasota says if you’re looking for a new job, having more than a high school diploma can expand your options.

“Two thirds of all jobs will require some type of post-secondary credential,” Genter said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean a 4-year degree or a 2-year degree. It could just be a certification.”

Genter says some post-secondary education is important to earn more than minimum wage.

“If you want to earn a family sustaining wage,” Genter said. “For a family, that’s about $25 an hour of all of the people in the family working you need that post-secondary credential.”

A new grant from Goodwill Industries International and Bank of America is helping them work with people to further their education with the Community College 101 course.

“This particular program is geared for the non-traditional college student,” Genter said. “This is someone who never thought they would be going to college. But maybe they find themselves interested in moving up that career ladder.”

Genter says the three-part series will provide information on everything people need to know when they are going back to school.

“It looks at budgeting,” Genter said. “College Applications, looking at career exploration, whatever a person would need to make sure they are making the right choice and that once they get in school they stay in school.”

Genter says they also could help with some of the financial costs of going back to school.

“We also have some dollars that we can use to help people support themselves,” Genter said. “While they’re in school. With things like equipment, or transportation, or child care.”

Genter says they are looking to help people get the New Year started right.

“So if you’re looking at your finances in 2017,” Genter said. “Or you’re looking at you’re vocational objectives in 2017, you need to come visit us at Goodwill and we’ll help you get off to the right start.”

The next three part series of Community College 101 starts on January 12th.For more information visit experiencegoodwill.org/CC101.