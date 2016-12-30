SARASOTA – The feud over health services in south Sarasota County continues.

Petitions have been filed against plans for new medical campuses proposed by both Sarasota memorial hospital and Venice regional Bayfront health.

Sarasota memorial wants to build a 110-bed facility near the laurel road exit on i-75.

Venice regional wants to replace its existing 312-bed facility by building a 210-bed hospital on land southeast of the Jacaranda Boulevard and east Venice Avenue intersection.

In a surprise move, state regulators approved both this month.

But that apparently was not enough for either, Sarasota memorial and Venice regional have filed petitions against the other, seeking formal administrative hearings and asking that the other’s proposal be denied.