MANATEE – The Bradenton Police Department is hunting for two gunmen who allegedly robbed the El Paso Market in Bradenton on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 2100 block of west 1st Street for a report of an armed robbery at around 11:16 a.m.

Two men entered the El Paso Market brandishing guns.

One of the men directed the cashier to empty the cash register.

Then they both fled in a black SUV. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Bradenton Police Department Det. Michael Page at 941-932-9314, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.