SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s not a New Year’s Eve in Downtown Sarasota without the annual Pineapple Drop.

For about 20 years, the Pineapple has been dropped at midnight on New Year’s Eve at the corner of main street and lemon in downtown sarasota.

A carnival is set up this year starting at 1 P.M. and the rest of the event area is open at 5 P.M.

The bands will be posted at Mattison’s and in front of Gator Club getting everyone in the groove for 2017, starting at 8 P.M. People are excited to ring in the New Year and the Downtown Sarasota Merchants Association hopes everyone has a fun and safe time.

The reason behind dropping the popular fruit is because of Pineapple Square, which is right where the drop occurs.