CORTEZ- For the second time in two years, an old wooden boat had to be lifted after being submerged in the water.

Cortez Classic Yacht Guild president, Rick Steward says he’s is relieved to see his beloved ship, San Francesco come out of the water.

On December 28th, the ship which sank on August 31st during Tropical Storm Hermine was finally afloat.

It’s not the first time this has happened. In January 2015, it sank for the first time and was only submerged for 3 days.

It’s going to take a lot to start the renovations.

For starters about $20 thousand dollars is needed just to lift it from the water and transport it to where its going to stay for three years during the renovation.

The three year renovation project is going to cost around two million dollars.

If you’d like to help his non-profit with the renovations, visit his Facebook page Cortez Classic Yacht Guild.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.