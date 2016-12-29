CORTEZ- For the second time in two years, an old wooden boat had to be lifted after being submerged in the water.

Cortez Classic Yacht Guild president, Rick Steward says he’s is relieved to see his beloved ship, San Francesco come out of the water.

On December 28th, the ship which sank on August 31st during Tropical Storm Hermine was finally afloat.

It’s not the first time this has happened. In January 2015, it sank for the first time and was only submerged for 3 days.

It’s going to take a lot to start the renovations.

For starters about $20 thousand dollars is needed just to lift it from the water and transport it to where its going to stay for three years during the renovation.

The three year renovation project is going to cost around two million dollars.

If you’d like to help his non-profit with the renovations, visit his Facebook page Cortez Classic Yacht Guild.