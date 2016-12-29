SARASOTA – It’s common for a lot folks to chat about 2016 as a whole, but what about in your own backyard.

When it comes to coverage here on the Suncoast it doesn’t get any better than SNN and, quite frankly, a lot has happened these past 12 months.

We didn’t know it at the time but Thunder by the Bay would be spending its last year, well, by the bay. The highly successful charity event heads to the ranch in 2017.

Unfortunately rang in the New Year with some tragedy. A tornado took the lives of 2 in Manatee County and caused destruction all over the Suncoast.

Two local high school basketball teams fell just a little shy of a state championship. Bradenton Christian and Riverview High had seasons to remember.

Well since we’re talking sports. The Baltimore Orioles had Ed Smith Stadium named field of the year to kick off spring training 2016.

And McKechnie Field wins best Grapefruit League spring training facility!

Let’s not forget now, it was an election year with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump striking victory in their respective Florida primaries.

It was another record breaking year for the Dick Vitale telethon, which SNN covers live every year, special guests packed our studios here on Main Street to raise funds for the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research.

And just a few weeks later major stars including Jon Gruden, Robin Roberts, Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh and even the late John Saunders packed the Ritz–Carlton for Dickie V’s Gala benefiting cancer research as well.

The Olympic rowing trials and pentathlon world cup final made stops here on the Suncoast as well in late spring.

Storm season kicked off with tropical storm Colin hitting the Suncoast hard with rains and winds like you wouldn’t believe.

Tragedy struck Florida and the United States during the Pulse Nightlcub shooting in Orlando claiming the lives of many, including a few local resident Eddie Sotomeyer.

A 6–alarm blaze wiped out JR’s Packinghosue in mid-June, fortunately claiming no lives but the damage was clearly done.

And although we still haven’t found Grumbles yet….

The first half of 2016 was a headline factory for newspapers and TV stations alike..