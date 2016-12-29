17 Young Florida Violinists, 7 of them from Sarasota and Bradenton, will play with Perlman Music Program String Orchestra tomorrow night conducted by internationally acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, as part of the Suncoast Super Strings Program.

14- year old Tricia Saputera is a freshman at Pine View High School, and is hard at work practicing for her Super Strings Performance.

“I really like the song that we’re playing this year,” Saputera said. “So, I’ve spent a lot of time playing it on YouTube and listening to it in my free time.”

The Super Strings are playing the 3rd movement of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor, and this is her third time playing with the Super Strings. She says the performances make her want to practice more.

“It was very fun,” Saputera said. “That’s why I decided to keep auditioning and I made it. So, I’ve learned a lot through the three teachers.”

The 17 Super Strings Performers have just 2 practices together before performing for the audience with the Perlman Music Program String Orchestra and Itzhak Perlman himself.

“It’s a big day because you do get to meet some of them,” Saputera said. “And you’re on stage with him, and technically your next to him, kind of, so it’s really fun.”

The Super Strings Musicians are 9 to 16 years old, and will play December 30th at 7 PM at the USF Sarasota- Manatee performance tent.

Elizabeth Power, Executive Director of the Perlman Music Program Suncoast says it’s a chance for local students to share the love of music with international students.

“What’s different about this is that you will not hear an individual playing a solo,” Powers said. “It’s 17 students, the 17 superstrings playing together.”

The Super Strings Program is about more than playing music it’s about building community.

“The music community is really a very small community,” Power says. “Many of these students may find themselves in the all state program or in music camps in the future.”

Tricia Saputera says she plans on playing with the Super Strings as long as she can.

“Well tomorrow I’ll get my third shirt,” Saputera said. “So, I want to get an entire shelf of shirts from them.”